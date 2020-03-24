Once schools go on break mid-semester, it is typically a time of travel and family fun. However, as with most walks of life, the current coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into those plans.
Destination businesses – like Derby’s Field Station: Dinosaurs – are taking a hit under the current conditions, with a lot of revenue typically coming in during the week of spring break.
“That was actually one of our busiest weeks of the year last year,” said Field Station Executive Producer Guy Gsell. “Everybody’s in the same boat, so you can take some solace in the fact that we’re not in this by ourselves. Everyone is in the same situation.”
Coronavirus precautions (social distancing, public gathering limitations, etc.) forced Field Station to cancel its spring break preview week outright. Beyond that, though, the park is preparing for an even larger impact, as guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend such businesses stay closed for eight weeks.
With that extended shutdown, Field Station will lose all the school dates already scheduled as well as spring weekends, which could be quite significant.
“The earliest we’re going to open now is Memorial Day weekend, so that’s going to be losses in the six digits for us, which is really a daunting loss. It was an important part of our season,” Gsell said.
Another Derby attraction that could also feel that impact is Rock River Rapids water park, something Derby Recreation Commission Superintendent Chris Drum said has been discussed.
Possible impacts of the pandemic have been talked about in regards to the city-owned park (managed by the DRC), but currently the DRC is working with lifeguards and staff as if the park will follow its normal schedule – typically reopening for the summer on Memorial Day.
“We still have full expectations to do that and we are proceeding with all of our trainings and plans to do so,” Drum said.
For the DRC and its activity centers, even with the temporary shutdown, Drum noted there were not too many spring break activities planned that the organization lost business on, though it is a time when the DRC is seeing increased traffic (with kids being out of school, people visiting, etc.).
Outside of the revenue ramifications, staffing has also been hit by the pandemic – as Gsell noted Field Station had to lay off employees at present due to the shutdown. Similarly, the DRC has had to furlough part-time staff.
“Tourism is hit early in any kind of economic downturn. It’s sort of the thing that people can most easily take off their list of spending – the vacation they were going to take, the trip they were going to make – so we’re very concerned about the economic impact that this will have going forward,” Gsell said. “We’ll get over the hump of the virus, but how long will this continue to impact the economy and what will that do for the kind of tourism that we rely on? It’s a serious concern of ours because it’s one of the industries that’s hit first and hit hardest.”
Moving beyond the park closure, Gsell said there aren’t many more measures it can take to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
After the shutdown, though, Gsell noted Field Station will have a deep cleaning before reopening and the park will take into consideration implementing any further recommendations that the county, state or CDC may make.
Given the nature of the park itself (not being an enclosed space), Gsell is optimistic about what the future holds once the current coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
“Hopefully when we reopen and people are looking for something to do, they’ll know that we’re an outdoor attraction,” Gsell said. “We’ll be safe and we’ll be doing everything that we can to make sure all our guests are safe and have a great time.”