At a special meeting on June 16, the Sedgwick County Commission voted to approve the purchase of land in southwest Wichita that is set to be the site of a new emergency preparedness center.

The proposed center will bring the county’s emergency management warehouse and emergency operations center under one roof at the location near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and MacArthur Road.

