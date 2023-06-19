At a special meeting on June 16, the Sedgwick County Commission voted to approve the purchase of land in southwest Wichita that is set to be the site of a new emergency preparedness center.
The proposed center will bring the county’s emergency management warehouse and emergency operations center under one roof at the location near the intersection of Meridian Avenue and MacArthur Road.
Purchased for a total cost of $613,934.64, the center will feature three distinct areas: an area for vehicle storage with five drive-thru bays (which could be utilized for wellness checks), an area for warehouse storage and an area for administrative/classroom functions to facilitate multi-purpose activities and training needs. The space will also be built to meet FEMA storm shelter standards.