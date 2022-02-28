The next steps in a senior housing development project for the former Pleasantview Elementary property were taken at the Feb. 22 Derby City Council meeting. The council unanimously approved a zone change for the site from R-1 “single family residential” to R-PUD “residential planned unit development.”
With the zone change, the development of a 32-unit multi-family senior housing project can proceed. The project will repurpose some of the existing Pleasantview building and the zone change was recommended for approval with general support from the surrounding neighborhood, staff reported. Council members were also pleased to see some of the city’s newly facilitated development strategies being utilized.
As part of the final stages, a site plan will be presented to the Planning Commission for final review before projected construction begins in March.