It’s important to know the owners of a senior living facility are doing things to improve that facility. After all, it is the permanent home of many in a community.
Mary Allen, Manager at Copperstone Senior Living Apartments in Derby, is part of a group of owners who care about their resident’s safety and the environment they live in.
“We try to listen to what the residents say they like and what they feel their needs are,” Allen explained.
That caring attitude is evident when you look at what updates and improvements have been made at Copperstone in the past year.
Safety comes first for Copperstone residents and with that came the upgrade and installation of a brand new modern fire extinguishing sprinkler system. The improved system was installed throughout both floors. That includes the halls, each individual room and the commons areas.
“We felt the safety of our residents should be a priority. If a fire starts in a particular room it will only activate in that unit for the purpose of controlling a fire there and keeping other residents safe.” Allen said.
The more than $100,000 investment included the new sprinkler systems and modernizing the look outside of the building with a new color. It also included repairing and the installation of new walkout decks which most apartments have.
These decks have always been a big feature of Copperstone.
Copperstone added a 14 passenger bus as well in the past year. This bus offers more accessible entry for residents. Transportation at Copperstone is important for those that don’t drive anymore. The bus can provide residents with regular shopping trips as well as fun outings to the park or maybe out to lunch with friends.
It’s upgrades like these that keep Copperstone’s reputation of having a home like atmosphere strong. And don’t think making things new and better at Copperstone is over. There are lots of plans for more upgrades and improvements in 2023 too.