Copperstone

If you are a veteran and like to reminisce about the experiences of serving our country, there are plenty of other veterans at Copperstone Retirement Apartments who will listen. And those veterans have some interesting stories of their own. 

If you ask Copperstone resident Kent Swaney how long he served in the Navy, his answer is immediate and exact. “I served four years, three months and sixteen days,” he says.

0
0
0
0
0