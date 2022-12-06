If you are a veteran and like to reminisce about the experiences of serving our country, there are plenty of other veterans at Copperstone Retirement Apartments who will listen. And those veterans have some interesting stories of their own.
If you ask Copperstone resident Kent Swaney how long he served in the Navy, his answer is immediate and exact. “I served four years, three months and sixteen days,” he says.
Swaney worked on the electrical systems in aircraft, among other things. He says being in the service made him grow up. He calls it a good experience and would recommend it to anyone.
Residents Walter Haddock and Vernon Helton served in the Army. Haddock served in a corporal guided missile training battalion and later moved to a field battalion. In the field battalion he was an S-3 or an operations officer. Haddock says the training he got in the Army made a man out of him.
“I think all young men should go through it.,” he said.
Judy Duff joined the Air Force thinking she would be able to see see the world. And it didn’t work out that way.
“I was stationed in Illinois for the whole duration,” Duff explained with a smile.
Duff, who served as a weather observer said being in the Air Force gave her confidence. “I used to be shy, but not anymore.”
James McClure served between 1971 and 1993. He was a medic and received war-time medical training. McClure got to spend time in Germany and Turkey, just to name a few places. He says in the military you know how to do something before they send you out. That lets you gain confidence.
Edward Graves served time in Korea where he was a guard at a prisoner of war camp. Graves says his five brothers served in the military as well.
Wesley Belote served in the Army Reserve and the Kansas Air National Guard and spent time inspecting the work of contractors. He once followed a paver that was putting down 350 degree asphalt when it was 110 degrees in the shade, if you could find some shade.
Desiree Larson served in the Kansas Air National Guard and worked as a fire fighter and then eventually went into fire prevention. She said being in the service made her grow up. “I’m still not grown up, but that’s okay.”
Sharing stories, laughing and having fun together is something these veterans and all the residents at Copperstone Retirement Apartments enjoy every day. If you are veteran or just ready to enjoy worry-free living, come live with us today.