Recently, it was announced that 66 airport projects across the state (from 153 applications) were selected for Kansas Airport Improvement Program funding totaling $11 million. Such funds are granted annually for planning, constructing or rehabilitating public use general aviation airports.
Among those selected, Rose Hill’s Cook Airfield was one slated to receive KAIP funding to purchase a Jet A truck, electric hose reel for pump, parking ramp and to complete pavement repairs. Cook Airfield will be receiving just shy of $200,000. Airport sponsors are required to participate in project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project.