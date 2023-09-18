Economic experts and researchers say the auto workers strike could have far-reaching economic consequences for businesses and consumers, depending on its duration.
In addition to workers’ job losses, consumers could see higher prices for cars and depleted inventory.
The United Auto Workers union, representing about 150,000 auto workers, walked off the job at midnight last week after failing to reach a contract deal with the “Big Three” auto manufacturers, Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors. It is the first time in union history that a strike has affected all three automakers.
The union is seeking 32-hour work weeks, a 46% pay increase over four years and improved benefits, including pensions and paid time off, the Michigan Advance reported. Union members also are demanding the right to strike over the closure of plants and the elimination of tiered workers. Tier 2 workers, who are newer, receive less pay and benefits than Tier 1 workers and also work more on electric vehicles that may not be covered by union contracts, according to MarketWatch, which some members argue hurts the effectiveness of the union.
The union also wants more security for its members as the auto industry continues to produce more electric vehicles.
Experts say the weight of any work stoppage is dependent upon the numbers of workers who walk off the job, their location and its duration. consumers could see higher prices for materials including steel and auto parts reflected in their car purchases and repairs.
UAW president Shawn Fain has said the union and companies are far apart on priorities such as pay increases, with the companies offering half or less than half than of what the union has proposed.
In a statement, Ford said the company “has bargained in good faith in an effort to avoid a strike, which could have wide-ranging consequences for our business and the economy.
The last auto workers strike was in 2019, when 50,000 GM workers walked off the job for six weeks. General Motors lost $3.6 billion, Reuters reported.
The Anderson Economic Group, an economic research and market analysis group, has estimated that a 10-day strike by all of the 150,000 union members would total $5 billion in economic losses. If the strike affected only one automaker, the company would lose $325 million and the loss of direct wages would total $341 million. For every 2,000 employees on strike at one location, there could be up to $10 million in lost wages.
Southern plants may see more of an impact than they did in 2019 because of the growth of auto manufacturing and assembly and battery manufacturing in the region if the walkout is lengthy.
Ali Bustamante, deputy director of the worker power and economic security program at the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank, said the expansion into Southern states has somewhat “hedged the impact of a strike” because there are both unionized and non-unionized shops.