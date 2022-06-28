More than halfway through 2022, the city’s new Community Facade Improvement program has been utilized minimally – but that could be set to change soon.
According to Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires, two Derby businesses have been approved for CFIP grants so far, two more applications have been received and a handful of other business owners have been calling with questions about additional submissions.
While there was some concern early on about the lack of usage, it seems word is starting to spread about the new city initiative.
“I think people are starting to figure out it’s a pretty good program; it’s a pretty good deal for them. I’m real pleased with the acceleration of what seems to be going on,” Squires said.
The Community Facade Improvement program was introduced this year as a means to facilitate improvements to existing businesses located along Derby’s K-15 corridor – including the West End, Buckner Business District, etc. The City Council included $150,000 in the budget for the program to fund eligible improvements awarded in a matching format – up to $5,000 for facade/site improvements and up to $7,500 for improvements addressing non-conforming signs.
Along with the CFIP, a new property maintenance code was adopted in 2022 and Squires said the grant program was seen as a complementary tool to help encourage businesses to take on improvements before any enforcement elements are required.
So far, Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza stated code enforcement letters have been sent out to one lone commercial property. Improvement efforts so far have been completely voluntary, with Amy Meeks Family Therapy receiving the first approved grant and a property owned by Ron Keller at 727 N. Baltimore the second to recently be approved for grant funding.
Keller noted he and his tenants (his former business, Special Anesthesia Services, among them) received a letter noting they had a non-compliant sign, which also included information on the CFIP. Seeing that neither business relies on drive-by traffic, they had no issues with the sign change requests.
Taking pride in the property, Keller and his tenants also saw an opportunity to do better and pursued improvements to awnings, windows and the building facade – being approved for a total of $7,432 in matching funds on a $21,000 project.
Both Keller and Squires see the program having a major impact – if other area businesses will get involved.
“We’ve lived in Derby all our lives. That was our main street when we were growing up; that was Main Street Derby. So that’s something that we still have some pride in and would like to see improved, so I’d like to see other businesses take advantage of it,” Keller said. “If businesses would, and they would upgrade things a little bit, it could make a big improvement along Baltimore.”
“Anytime you address any type of blight, aesthetics or something like that, then you add value to the entire area,” Squires said. “The whole intent of this is to improve the entire corridor and add that value to the residents, the businesses and improve that whole area. It’s a great area, but it can be more. That’s what we always strive for.”
Pointing to the split in Derby that sees more small businesses open along the K-15 corridor, with more national chains along Rock Road, Squires said the CFIP was launched to help property owners take on building improvements that may be financially challenging on their own.
Looking at the participation so far, Squires said some of the requirements of the program may have also led to limited projects this year. Namely, he said he has heard from applicants that getting multiple quotes on projects has been a struggle.
“Our drawback was, and the reason we haven’t really moved forward with it, is they required estimates from three contractors,” said Shirts Plus owner Kevin Cardwell. “What we’ve had difficulty with is getting three contractors to get together with us to actually give us an estimate.”
Shirts Plus is one of the applications that has been submitted but not yet approved, with the business looking to improve landscaping and lighting.
While Keller can see the benefits and notes the worthy pursuit of the CFIP, he did share concerns about “restrained” grant awards possibly limiting participation, too.
Having reopened potential discussion of a railroad quiet zone, Squires noted the city is committed to the K-15 corridor and the CFIP is one measure to try and enhance that part of town.
“That area is important to Derby and we’re investing heavily in that area,” Squires said. “We want to partner with those businesses to be successful in Derby. We realize the value that they add to the community and we want to be partners with them.”