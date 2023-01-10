Addressing the growing housing need in Derby, a site plan for the Oak Forest duplexes came before the Planning Commission at its Jan. 5 meeting.
Per some changes to zoning and subdivision regulations last year, efforts were made by the city to facilitate other uses in commercial areas where staff didn’t foresee any further such development. Enter the most recent duplex development – which would be located just south of the Ace Hardware/Planet Fitness retail center near the Madison/Rock intersection.
“This is kind of our first success in supporting infill development by allowing additional uses in our business districts,” said City Planner Scott Knebel.
Knebel noted the developers initially approached city staff right as they were implementing the changes to allow residential development in B-3 districts – as would be the case with the Oak Forest duplexes.
Proposed as a multi-family project (with more than three units on a lot), the Oak Forest duplexes would feature 24 units in 12 buildings on 3.15 acres. All would be four-bedroom, two-bathroom units and similar to the duplexes directly to the west of the planned site.
From the original proposal, staff made some recommendations for revision that Knebel noted the applicant responded and agreed to in most cases.
One specific item that Knebel addressed with the commission regarded a unique situation with pedestrian connections – a staple in the development process.
The nearest public sidewalk to the duplexes runs north/south along Rock Road. The private drive leading to the site of the duplexes, however, was not designed for an adjoining sidewalk to be created. With the area only facilitating a partial sidewalk, Knebel recommended the development would be better off with no sidewalk connection than a partial connection (which would then force pedestrians to walk in the street).
With proper screening and the proposal meeting other requirements, the site plan for the Oak Forest duplexes was approved (subject to staff recommendations) 7-0 by the commission.