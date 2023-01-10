Oak Forest duplexes 2

Featuring four-bedroom, two-bathroom units, the Oak Forest duplexes will include a total of 24 units as part of the multi-family development project.

Addressing the growing housing need in Derby, a site plan for the Oak Forest duplexes came before the Planning Commission at its Jan. 5 meeting.

Per some changes to zoning and subdivision regulations last year, efforts were made by the city to facilitate other uses in commercial areas where staff didn’t foresee any further such development. Enter the most recent duplex development – which would be located just south of the Ace Hardware/Planet Fitness retail center near the Madison/Rock intersection.

The Oak Forest duplexes, recently approved by the planning commission, will be located just south of the old Dillons site near the Rock/Madison intersection.
