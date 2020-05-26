The Derby Planning Commission reviewed a site plan May 21 regarding the installation of a new automatic Club Carwash facility at 2401 N. Rock Rd. (southwest of the Cambridge Street/Rock Road intersection).
City staff recommended some minor changes to the site plan – including some additional landscaping for parking lot screening and an accessible pathway for employees from the ADA stall on site – and moving forward with the development. It was noted the applicant is in compliance with the recommended changes.
While some commissioners had initial concerns about the building aesthetics being in line with the development district, those were resolved in the site plan review, which was approved by the planning commission.