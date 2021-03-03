For Corey Clark, working in the restaurant industry is pretty much in the blood of the Derby native.
“My family’s been in the restaurant business before. My grandma had a deli here in Derby called Darlene’s Deli,” Clark said.
Now, Clark is branching off on his own to open his restaurant – Clark’s Deli – in the former Taco Bell location at 619 N. Rock Road in Derby. He is planning a spring opening, with hopes of being ready by April.
Previously, Clark has worked in his family’s restaurants – including the coffee house, Waz Up, his grandmother opened after operating her deli in the 1980s. Clark was also previously employed at the Derby Pita Pit location. There, he came to work with his current partner in the new deli restaurant, former Pita Pit manager Kamar Mikrani.
Currently, Clark is in the process of renovating the space at 619 N. Rock Road, transforming it into his vision of a traditional deli. He noted the menu at Clark’s Deli will be similar to that of Penn Station Subs – an East Coast restaurant chain – featuring hot sandwiches, like Philly cheesesteaks, and soups.
Additionally, Clark noted his deli will feature some unique menu items to make it stand out, but he is keeping those under wraps for the time being.
Clark, a Derby native and DHS graduate, noted he noted he is looking forward to bringing his vision to the Derby dining scene, given his past experiences, and striking out on his own.
“I’ve always had a passion for it and I’m from the Derby area. I grew up here, used to do a lot of theatre and stuff like that, so I have a passion for service and customers,” Clark said. “I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do something. I grew up with a non-verbal learning disability, so I just wanted to prove to myself that I could overcome that struggle.”
Running a deli, Clark admitted, is a bit of a tribute to his grandmother. Once opened, he said the plan is to serve lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday at the restaurant.
With the experience and ties to Derby of both Clark and Mikrani, the former noted there is an excitement to serve the Derby community once Clark’s Deli is open – encouraging locals to check it out when that day comes.
“They can expect good customer service, good quality food and just a nice place where people can come and be whoever they are,” Clark said.