As the saying goes, cleanliness is next to godliness. With the state of Kansas entering into its phased reopening last week, it’s possible cleanliness has taken on even more reverence as stores prepare to get back in business in the face of COVID-19.
There to help is City Wide Cleaning of Wichita, which has recently been working with the 100-plus businesses in the metro area (including around 10 in Derby) it has contracts with to prepare and re-educate them on the new cleaning standards that will allow for continued operations in the midst of a pandemic.
City Wide of Wichita President (and Derby resident) Troy Wayman stated that his company – which offers janitorial and other building maintenance services (i.e., carpet and upholstery, window washing, etc.) to its clients – has been working on a facility preparedness plan since stay-at-home orders were put in place.
A total of 60 different City Wide franchises, facility cleaners and attorneys worked on the plan over the course of a month, with direction taken from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, etc.
“It’s a stout document that is backed up with facts and expectations from anybody who’s going to govern us,” Wayman said.
Since the phased reopening of Kansas was announced, Wayman noted he has been in contact with clients and crew to educate them on the raised standards and how much more cognizant and aware they have to be of cleaning/disinfecting requirements.
For City Wide’s facility plan, there is a focus on three key areas to help businesses reopen – deep cleaning/electrostatic disinfectant, day porter services and extra cleaning days/extra janitorial disinfecting.
Electrostatic disinfectant, it was reported, adds an extra level of sanitization over hand disinfecting and is safe to use around electronic equipment, allowing for safe entry for employees/customers after 15 minutes. City Wide is recommending a deep clean prior to employees and customers re-turning followed by weekly/bi-weekly electrostatic disinfectant treatments. Preparing to return to normal, City Wide also encourages an extra hour of disinfecting or an extra day of cleaning – with an additional 30 to 60 minutes of disinfecting high-touch points recommended after each nightly janitorial cleaning.
Businesses with more than 15 individuals on site are also being told to consider bringing on a day porter – a crew member provided by an independent contractor through City Wide that will remain on site for three to four hours wiping and disinfecting high touch points as well as cleaning and dis-infecting bathrooms, break rooms and other high traffic areas. This is recommended to enhance the feeling of safety among customers and employees.
Over the course of the past month, City Wide has disinfected more than a million square feet – in offices, manufacturing facilities, gyms, etc. – within the Wichita Metropolitan area. While the company has remained stocked on cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for the time being, Wayman said he expects that demand to remain high.
“We’re working non-stop to keep stuff in, from buying face masks to nitrile gloves to hand sanitizer to sanitizing wipes. We’re just non-stop buying, and I think it’s only begun because not all the businesses have gotten back to work yet,” Wayman said. “It’s a chore to keep your inventory ro-bust.”
City Wide is certainly staying busy, too, with Wayman stating the company has received at least twice as many service requests this past month compared to April 2019.
The company and its contractors are expected to stay busy, too, with Wayman noting City Wide has brought on a couple of employees recently. Beyond that, though, he expects clients will take more investment in procedures given the rising standards in the wake of the current pandemic.
“I think the cleaning industry is going to change because of this and the clients will become more professionally trained and possibly have certificates/training so that they know how to do things right – just raising the level of professionalism in the industry,” Wayman said.
Educating clients on reopening plans and policies will remain a focus for City Wide at present, as Wayman said it is imperative for businesses to adhere to the new cleaning standards so they can maintain operations amid the changing landscape.
“We can’t go back and have businesses shut down again. Economically, it would be a disaster for our community, for our state and for our nation,” Wayman said. “I just believe we’ve got to get back to work and everybody needs to respect their neighbor, their employer and the staff in their building. Follow the guidelines and let’s keep everything moving forward.”