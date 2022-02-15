Part of a cyclical update of building security equipment, the Derby City Council authorized the purchase of security panels for city facilities at its Feb. 8 meeting. The total cost was just shy of $84,000.
The new security panels will replace some of the older units in place at the city buildings in an effort to streamline technology and the centralized control process – bringing camera and building security onto a new, integrated system. Additionally, staff noted the updated panels will prioritize serious security situations and enhance ease of transfer to Derby Police.
Innovative Building Solutions was used as the sole source vendor due to their intimate knowledge of the security system, staff reported – also pointing out that an increase in product material costs led the contract to be higher than what was budgeted ($60,000).