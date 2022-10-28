Looking to increase utilization, the city of Derby modified its previous neighborhood revitalization program earlier in 2022 – having spent a little over half of the allocated funding between 2016 and 2021.
City staff reported on the success of the new Neighborhood Maintenance Grant program at the Oct. 25 Derby City Council meeting. With the success, updates to continue enhancing the new program in 2023 were presented for consideration, which the council approving them unanimously.
Partly due to updates to property code enforcement, the revitalization program was reviewed to better assist low-to-moderate income homeowners. Annual funding for the new grant program was kept the same ($25,000), but other parameters were expanded to help broaden the reach of the program. That included loosening the income threshold requirements (up to 250% of the previous year’s poverty level) tied to the program and opening it up to the entire city of Derby – not just designated subsections.
Homeowners are required to invest 25% of costs toward qualifying projects, with a $5,000 maximum. Assistant to the City Manager Sarah Gooding reported that so far in 2022, average grants allotted have been valued at $3,000 and the city has nearly used up the $25,000 allocated.
“We’ve seen more than $30,000 invested into the community through this project so far,” Gooding said. “We really are going for neighborhood impact with this grant as a key priority.”
That investment total is between portions paid by both homeowners and the city for seven projects – ranging from masonry and siding work to replacing decks and patio door improvements.
Gooding also said staff are already seeing high levels of interest for continued use of the grant program in 2023, noting potential applicants are holding off until funding is renewed.
Funding levels are recommended to remain at $25,000 for 2023, but if once again successful Gooding said that is something that could be revised during the budget process – and something council members were open to considering.
“I kind of hope we run out of money fast next year. I don’t mind adding a little more to the pool,” said Council President Nick Engle.
Council member Rick Coleman raised concerns about the potential use of the program to flip houses (fixing them up and selling them right away). While Gooding said the city doesn’t have that data, it is something staff can monitor in subsequent years. She did note that staff are seeing most projects matching with the top priority of the program – trying to preserve Derby neighborhoods.
Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus also gave his support for expanding the program and is glad to see it now being utilized. Similarly, council member Chris Unkel shared his appreciation in staff helping homeowners get the most bang for their buck.
“It’s a big deal with a small amount of money,” Unkel said. “I think it’s a big deal that we invest back in the community.”
Updates approved for the program in 2023 included language clarifying that homeowners are eligible for $5,000 total in grants over the course of their lifetime (not just through one grant), adding removal of dead trees to the list of eligible improvements given issues noticed by code enforcement, and shifting program income limits to reflect changes in the 2022 federal poverty guidelines.