Neighborhood Grant

Egress windows are among the number of project upgrades that have been completed through the city’s new Neighborhood Maintenance Grant program this year – with funding almost fully utilized for 2022.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Looking to increase utilization, the city of Derby modified its previous neighborhood revitalization program earlier in 2022 – having spent a little over half of the allocated funding between 2016 and 2021.

City staff reported on the success of the new Neighborhood Maintenance Grant program at the Oct. 25 Derby City Council meeting. With the success, updates to continue enhancing the new program in 2023 were presented for consideration, which the council approving them unanimously.

