Given the Derby school district’s recent bid for fiber networking services, an opportunity was presented for the city of Derby to expand its own fiberoptic network.
IdeaTek Telecomm was selected by USD 260 as the lowest responsible bidder to handle services given the move of the network hub to the new Administrative Center. IdeaTek then approached the city for use of 12 pairs of its fibers already in place in exchange for 12 pairs IdeaTek would be installing for the school district.
The city installed its fiber optic network in 2014 with 48 strands of fiber (24 pairs) in total. Currently, the city uses six pairs of fiber for departmental needs and would like to reserve the use of 12 pairs in the future, leaving 12 pairs that are not needed for the city’s network.
Exchanging fiber with IdeaTek would give the city access in new and critical areas like the north water tower on Rock Road and Decarsky Park, grant looping redundancy and save future fiber costs. The city council authorized City Manager Kathy Sexton to negotiate and enter into a fiber swap agreement with IdeaTek.