An incentive request from BG Products in 2021 helped spur an update to the city’s current policy, which was recently recommended for approval by the Community Development Advisory Board.

Derby’s economic development incentive policy will likely be seeing some changes soon, with the Community Development Advisory Board recommending the city council adopt a new policy at its most recent meeting on Aug. 10.

The updated policy was presented by staff and spurred on by recent action both in and outside the city limits. Both the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County jointly adopted new incentive policies in 2020, and BG Products presented an incentive request to the Derby advisory board in 2021 that would have been in line with those policies – but not with Derby’s.

