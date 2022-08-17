Derby’s economic development incentive policy will likely be seeing some changes soon, with the Community Development Advisory Board recommending the city council adopt a new policy at its most recent meeting on Aug. 10.
The updated policy was presented by staff and spurred on by recent action both in and outside the city limits. Both the city of Wichita and Sedgwick County jointly adopted new incentive policies in 2020, and BG Products presented an incentive request to the Derby advisory board in 2021 that would have been in line with those policies – but not with Derby’s.
An exception was made to approve the industrial revenue bond incentives and keep BG Products in Derby, which also started the gears turning on the updated incentive policy. Derby’s policy was last changed in 2011.
Part of the update includes taking what were separate incentive policies previously and combining them into one single policy document that covers various property tax abatements, sales tax abatements, fee waivers/reductions, etc.
Recent changes in state law also allowed rural housing incentive districts to be added as a special development district, which was recently highlighted in a draft Derby housing study – an update from the first reading of the policy back in June. Other special development districts eligible for incentives (Buckner Business District, West End Business Park, K-15 Area Plan, etc.) remain in effect as part of the fee waivers/reductions.
On top of the new districts, new business types such as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities and Digital Network Services/Cybersecurity were added to the list as eligible for incentives.
Following approval of a new hotel as part of the STAR bond district final phase, the current hotel incentive policy was recommend to be repealed, as it is no longer needed. Also, fees were added for incentives (a $2,500 application fee and $1,000 annual administration fee) given the work put in by city staff – though those would be eligible for reduction.
“Having gone through the incentive request process, there is a lot of administrative time put into this,” said Development Manager Marcia Hartman.
“We’re charging consistently what a lot of the people our size are giving,” added Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires.
Among the newly added incentive fees, staff noted most of the updated policy is consistent with Wichita and Sedgwick County’s new guidelines. That includes changing the minimum return on public investment ratio, from 1.3 to 1 to 1 to 1. While following those guidelines closely, the city did also add capital investment incentives for smaller projects in Derby that would not qualify in Wichita/Sedgwick County.
Other changes applied since the first reading included an item noting that no benefit-cost analysis is needed for sales tax exemptions only on IRBs. It was noted the changes will have no immediate financial impact and aim to keep Derby on pace with area development trends.
“Policy updates demonstrate the city’s commitment to clearly define the financial incentives available for development and to remain competitive with other local jurisdictions,” staff reported.
The recommend policy will now go before the Derby City Council at its next meeting on Aug. 23. For a full listing of proposed updates to the economic development incentive policy, visit derbyks.com.