On April 7, Derby City Manager Kiel Mangus announced the hiring of Megan Sneller to serve as the new Director of Finance. She will officially assume the duties as of May 15.
As Director of Finance, Sneller will serve as a member of the city’s management team and play a vital role for all city operations. In her position, Sneller will oversee risk management, all accounting and budgeting operations for the city, and debt management.
Sneller will replace longtime Director of Finance Jean Epperson, who is set to retire on June 14.
“We are excited that Megan has decided to continue and grow her career in Derby,” Mangus said. “She has been a great asset over the last 14 years, and I look forward to seeing her bring her experience and passion for public service into her new leadership role for the city.”
“Jean Epperson has been an amazing mentor over the last 14 years and I have tried to absorb as much as I can from her during that time,” Sneller said. “She is leaving the city in a great place financially and I plan to continue on that same path using all of the knowledge that she is leaving with me and the rest of our staff.”
Mangus said there was no dedicated intent to hire from within initially, but stated doing so does provide certain advantages – giving Sneller more time to train with Epperson leading up to the transition, while her familiarity with the department is an added benefit.
Sneller has worked for the city of Derby since 2008, currently serving as the staff accountant. She has held various positions in the finance department, including payroll coordinator and office manager.
“I grew up in Derby and enjoy working for the city, so I knew I wanted to continue my career here,” Sneller said. “I genuinely care for the city as an organization and the citizens of Derby and am excited about the opportunity to lead the department I’ve worked in for so long.”
“Having worked in various positions in the finance department, I’ve become familiar with the processes in our department as well as developed good working relationships with the other departments,” Sneller said. “Many aspects of this job require teamwork with others in the organization, so I feel as though my previous experiences within the city have well prepared me for this new role.”
Sneller was born and raised in Derby and is a graduate of Derby High School. She graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. She is a member of the Kansas Government Finance Officers Association (KSGFOA) and has completed KSGFOA Accounting Academy, Kansas Leadership Center LEAD Derby and Lead for Change, and Kansas Municipal Utilities Management courses.