Responding to a request from the Sedgwick County Association of Cities (with Derby Mayor Randy White serving as chair) and Regional Economic Area Partnership, the Derby City Council adopted a resolution in support of adding a state-owned and operated mental health hospital in Sedgwick County.
Mental health and support for mental health services (including a state-funded regional mental health hospital in Sedgwick County) was part of the city’s 2022 legislative agenda approved in January. It is also viewed as a critical component of public safety and the health of Derby/Kansas residents, playing into the council’s vote of support.