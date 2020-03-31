Like with most businesses, the COVID-19 situation has thrown a wrench into the city of Derby’s planned sale of STAR bonds to help fund the construction of the Derby Sports Zone.
The sale of the bonds was on the agenda for approval at the March 24 Derby City Council meeting, but recent market fluctuations forced a change of game plan regarding that item.
“We ask that you take no action tonight; no vote, no nothing,” City Manager Kathy Sexton told the council.
Initially, the plan included approval of an ordinance amending the STAR Bond Financing Project plan to use $3.1 million remaining from 2017 STAR bond proceeds and issuing $8 million in new STAR bonds to be used for infrastructure and construction of Derby Sports Zone. Additionally, an agreement was put in place for Derby Destination Development to head the district – all to precede the sale of the bonds.
Given the impact of COVID-19, city staff and bond counsel were unable to proceed with a sale before the most recent city council meeting.
As of March 24, Sexton reported the bond underwriter was confident markets were looking better and that a sale could be possible in a couple of weeks.
Questions were raised by Mayor Randy White on stipulations of the sale, like the type of interest rates being sought. Bond counsel Joe Norton of Gilmore and Bell pointed out that it has been written in that the city is seeking an interest rate of no more than five percent.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Jack Hezlep asked how certain staff is that the sale of the bonds (which utilize sales tax revenue from the STAR bond district for funding) can be processed.
“There’s nothing certain now about the financial markets,” Sexton said. “If we continue to get good news, then he’s [underwriter] confident of the sale in the next few weeks. Investors need to see things stabilize for more than one day.”
Asked about a timeline, Norton noted the city has at least until the end of June to get a sale completed. Work on the Derby Sports Zone was initially slated to start in May 2020.
Commissioner Tom Keil asked about how the bond projects can proceed moving forward, with Sexton noting the current situation puts any further work on hold.
“Once we actually close on the bonds, that’s when they turn loose their architects, engineers, bids and contractors,” Sexton said. “They don’t want to spend a lot of money on engineers, architects and all that until they know the bonds are going to sell. This is a perfect example of why they wait.”
Following all of the planning and work put into the STAR bonds, the project is essentially in a holding pattern for the time being.
Economically, the current situation raises a lot of questions regarding the progress of the STAR bonds project (like just how it will be able to be facilitated), but ultimately that is a decision to be made in the future.
“It could be negative; it could be positive,” Sexton said. “We just have to wait and see.”