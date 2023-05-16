Sales Tax Ballot Question

Following council approval, the above sales tax question is set to appear on the 2023 general election ballot.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Following comments from the Derby City Council at its past two meetings, and feedback from the community at-large extending back over the past year, staff crafted a ballot question for the council to vote on at its most recent meeting.

After some discussion at the May 9 meeting, council members approved the ballot question (6-0) regarding a future sales tax utilization in Derby. 

