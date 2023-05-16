Following comments from the Derby City Council at its past two meetings, and feedback from the community at-large extending back over the past year, staff crafted a ballot question for the council to vote on at its most recent meeting.
After some discussion at the May 9 meeting, council members approved the ballot question (6-0) regarding a future sales tax utilization in Derby.
“There’s been a lot of input in this process to help craft to the point we’ve reached today,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said.
Per the feedback received, and with the help of bond counsel, staff formatted a question on the implementation of a 10-year, one-cent special sales tax to be implemented once the current Derby Difference sales tax sunsets on Dec. 31, 2024.
Council members called for a more even split of funding between streets/sidewalks and parks/trails maintenance, which was reflected in the resolution of intent, but the ballot question itself will simply state that the sales tax will be used for public safety, street and sidewalk maintenance, and parks maintenance and improvements.
The three items listed on the ballot question were the top three priorities outlined in a recent community survey on Derby’s sales tax future. It was wording councilwoman Jenny Webster supported as it “shows we are listening to them [the community].”
Naming was also discussed briefly, as it pertains to the education piece that falls to the city once the ballot question is officially listed. With that, some different wording was suggested, but Mangus – and the council, ultimately – was in favor of sticking with Derby Difference as it clearly illustrates the intent and purpose of the sales tax.
“It’s what has helped make Derby different,” Mangus said. “Whether it has been in building a beautiful library facility or building Rock River Rapids or Madison Avenue [Central Park], it has made Derby a community of choice in this area.”
One other main question arising in discussion of the ballot question centered on whether the city should leave the question on the November general election ballot as proposed or shift it the primary ballot in August.
Councilman Nick Engle, worried about the potential to “bury” the question on a loaded November election ballot (with a number of local races), wondered if voting on the sales tax in August would serve the city and residents better in setting the sales tax question apart.
“How much harder does it make it for all of us,” Engle asked, “to do the proper education piece of it amidst a bunch of noise?”
Questions of cost were also brought up, but those will exist no matter what election format is chosen. And Mangus noted those costs will be minimal in comparison to the sales tax revenue collections projected.
While the primary was seen as a viable option, as it would clearly allow the sales tax ballot question to stand out, multiple council members were in favor of sticking with the general election option and allowing as much input from the community as possible.
“I want a large majority of Derby to come out and tell us what they want us to do with their money,” said councilman Rick Coleman.
“Let the people speak,” said Mayor Randy White. “I think that’s fair.”
Following approval of the sales tax question resolution, it will now be sent to the Sedgwick County Election Office for inclusion on the November general election ballot.