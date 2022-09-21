This is the second in a series looking at development measures being taken on to address the recent Derby housing needs assessment.
Following completion of a housing study specific to Derby, presented to both the planning commission and City Council in the past month, two major needs were outlined in the community.
The study showed a rather unique market need for homes targeted to households making more than $75,000 annually – as well as a more common demand for availability of units for households with an annual income below $25,000.
In conjunction with the city’s comprehensive plan and eligibility for new programs, the housing study was completed to help the city determine ways to address both of those needs.
City Planner Scott Knebel noted that a number of subsidy programs exist to help develop housing for lower income households, outlining those opportunities in a recent report to the council – while also pointing out their underutilization in Derby.
“The use of those programs in Derby has been relatively limited. To my knowledge, the most recent one was the Homestead project,” Knebel said. “Those projects happen, nearly always, with a nonprofit developer.”
Homestead Senior Residences uses tax credits to supplements its rent, which is how housing subsidies typically operate. Landlords receive a tax credit, with residents paying the difference between that credit and the actual rental rate. How much of a tax credit is provided is set at the federal level, but based on the median income of the Wichita metropolitan area (and based on family size).
Knebel noted a lot of programs are limited to residents making 60% or less of the median income, but some only provide credits for those making 80% or less.
While using nonprofit developers is seen as the primary means to address the housing needs for lower income households, it is not the only tool. Other opportunities Knebel pointed to for the city include:
• Partnering with local banks to create a funding pool for interim financing among additional support for housing development.
• Working to amend regulations/add programs and policies to encourage specific products or price points.
• Engaging employers (who would provide the subsidy) in partnership to help attract the workforce they need and provide “workforce housing.”
Some strategies are efforts the city will continue to pursue. Allocating resources will also be a key focus, according to Knebel. Derby does not have a housing department (like Wichita), so expanding those tools will take a dedicated effort.
“If the city of Derby is going to actively recruit a nonprofit housing development partner then that’s going to require somebody in the city of Derby to actively work on that,” Knebel said.
Knebel also pointed out that most federal subsidy programs encouraged mixed income neighborhoods – which would get to the variety of housing the study identified as an additional need in Derby.
Pursuing additional tools to help expand the housing market for the lowest income bracket, Knebel said the city is trying to set a manageable target.
“Were we to provide 20 affordable units a year over this 15-year period,” Knebel said, “it should cover this deficit.”