‘If you want to know where you’re headed, watch where your money is going.’
Randy White, Derby Mayor
The 2020 budget for the city of Derby, which calls for no mill levy increase, was approved by the City Council at its Aug. 13 meeting.
The document now goes on to the county clerk to meet an Aug. 25 deadline. The proposed 2020 budget provides for maximum expenditures of $53.7 million, which includes cash reserves and transfers.
Expenditures planned for 2020 total $42.2 million after cash reserves and bond proceeds are excluded. That is a decrease of 3.7 percent, or $1.6 million, from the 2019 budget. The decrease is mainly due to cash payments for major capital projects during this year.
The amount of ad valorem tax projected to be levied for 2020 is $11.4 million with a levy of about 48 mills.
The ad valorem taxes to be levied increased by $816,993, according to Budget Manager John Emerson, who made the presentation to the council.
The city’s current total direct debt as a percentage of assessed valuation is 21.15 percent. The state’s statutory requirement is 30 percent, but Derby officials don’t want to go that high.
“The council has historically chosen to exceed the 20 percent limit to issue financing for projects authorized by the voters, which continues to apply because of Decarsky Park,” Emerson said.
In 2013, voters approved the citywide sales tax to construct Madison Avenue Central Park, which opened in 2016, along with the ballfield complex now called Decarsky Park.
Director of Finance Jean Epperson is relieved the budget process is done for this year.
Keeping an eye on the debt level has been important, she said.
It could affect the city’s bond rating if it approached 30 percent, but the city is nowhere near that and won’t be, she said.
At first, the 20 percent debt level was an informal policy and now it’s a formal one. She said it will get back to that level.
City manager: advance work pays off
Council member Cheryl Bannon, who is retiring after almost two decades on the council, said she has seen some major changes in that time on a project that is not an easy undertaking. The main thing this year, she said, is no mill levy increase.
“For all the taxpayers, that means a lot,” she said.
The budget trail was a fairly smooth journey as there are no changes since the Manager's Recommended Budget presentation on July 9.
There was a public hearing on the budget at the Aug. 13 meeting, but no one signed up to speak.
All the advance work paid off, said City Manager Kathy Sexton. The budget process has evolved to where more is done earlier.
“They work a lot harder in June these days,” she said.
Helping the smoothness is that this wasn’t as difficult as far as new requests from departments.
Next year will be different, she said.
One big undertaking will be the presentation of a study of all the city’s pavement and streets and what needs to be done to what is the city’s largest asset.
The study will show officials how much money is needed for repairs and maintenance.
In addition, the wild card is the economy, which could affect property and sales tax revenue like it has in the past. Nationally, there has been speculation that there may be a recession or pullback in the economy. Sexton said there’s no way to predict that accurately.
“You never know about that,” she said.
Mayor Randy White called the completion of the calendar year budget “a big deal,” and said tracking the city’s spending is vital.
“If you want to know where you’re headed, watch where your money is going,” he said.