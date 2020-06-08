After an application made following a May 26 city council meeting, the city of Derby recently learned (as of June 2) it will be receiving $132,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronoavirus Response Supplement funds through the Kansas Department of Commerce.
CDBG-CV funds were made available at the state level through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Derby was one of 66 Kansas cities and counties to be award-ed funding.
The funds are intended to help local businesses reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Based on employment members, maximum allotments would be capped at $30,000 or $50,000 for each individual business as long as they meet the necessary criteria – though Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus said the amounts given out by the city will depend on the volume of requests.
Following approval of the city’s application, Mangus said the funding is expected to be secured within 30 days. Grant funds will be offered locally on a first come, first served basis and plans are for applications to be submitted electronically, which will be made available on the city’s website at a later date.