Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.