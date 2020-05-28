Looking to assist local businesses in reopening amidst the current pandemic, the city of Derby is seeking a new round of Community Development Block Grants recently made available through the state.
On May 12, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the CDBG-CV funding program – a program financed by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, with $9 million in funding being made available through the Kansas Department of Commerce.
CDBG-CV funds are being made available to cities and counties directly on a first come, first serve basis. While some cities receive CDBG funds automatically based on population size, Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus stated Derby falls under that threshold, qualifying it for the new grant. Though the city couldn’t necessarily use the funds, Mangus noted the grant is being pursued as a means to help the community – with an application request being brought before the city council on May 26.
“For a program like this, it’s a business assistance that cities and counties have to apply for so busi-nesses can apply for this,” Mangus said. “We’re applying for this for our businesses to help them. It doesn’t really benefit the city organization, but it benefits those businesses in the community.”
Stipulations of the grant cap applications at $300,000 for cities or counties, which can then divvy that out to businesses in maximum allotments of $30,000 or $50,000 based on employee numbers. Additionally, for a business to receive funds it must be for-profit and 51 percent of its full-time equivalent jobs maintained must be for persons from low- to moderate-income households making 80 percent or less of the median income in Sedgwick County (e.g., $40,700 for a single family).
Mangus said the city’s plan will mirror the state’s. While up to $30,000 and $50,000 will be available to local businesses, they may not get the maximum amount depending on volume of requests.
“Our intention is to treat it like the state did – first come, first serve,” Mangus said. “We’ll set a time frame people can apply … and we’ll try to look at what that dollar amount is we might give out to businesses.”
Upon receiving funds, Mangus pointed out those can be used for a number of business costs including wages, utilities, rent, purchase of inventory, etc.
As long as all the boxes are checked and the steps have been done in order, Mangus said a city should be considered for the grant funds. He told the city council a decision on funding approval should be received within two weeks, with funding to be secured within 30 days if approved.
Businesses would then have 12 months to spend funds, though Mangus said the intent of the grant is for those funds to be spent sooner.
No comments were made (either in-person or electronically) during a public hearing on the grant requests, though council members did have a few questions.
Council member Jack Hezlep asked if corporate businesses would be able to apply for this funding as well or if it was only available to local businesses. Mangus noted that local franchisees would be eligible to apply as long as they meet the stipulated employee requirements.
Tom Keil also questioned if there were concerns about staff managing the grant and any liability issues, but Mangus stated there are less “clawbacks” with the CARES funds in terms of liability. Additionally, city staff is confident in its ability to administer the grant as the largest city applicant within Sedgwick County and, in turn, having the necessary personnel.
Regarding questions Mayor Randy White had about marketing, Mangus noted a “multitude of re-sources” would be utilized to get the message out about the grant funding if received. The council unanimously approved a resolution certifying legal authority and authorizing the city to apply for the CDBG-CV funds, viewed as an overall benefit to the community.
“Why not be in the race and see if we can make this work for us,” White said.
“There are a lot of folks in our community who need help,” said council member Andrew Swindle, “and I think if we can give help to those small businesses and, in turn, to the people they employ that is a good move.”