City purchases new street sweeper

Derby will have a new street sweeper. The City Council approved nearly $300,000 for the purchase of the new Elgin street sweeper shown above.

 COURTESY

The Derby City Council approved the purchase of an Elgin Crosswind 1 Street Sweeper for $297,795 from Key Equipment and Supply Co. at the Sept. 27 meeting.

The new sweeper replaces one purchased in 2007 that has become increasingly difficult to find replacement parts to make repairs. The city normally uses the street sweeper eight to 10 months out of the year and makes two complete passes of every street during that time.

0
0
0
0
0