City purchases new street sweeper

The Derby City Council approved the purchase of an Elgin Crosswind 1 Street Sweeper for $297,795 from Key Equipment and Supply Co. at the Sept. 27 meeting.
The new sweeper replaces one purchased in 2007 that has become increasingly difficult to find replacement parts to make repairs. The city normally uses the street sweeper eight to 10 months out of the year and makes two complete passes of every street during that time.
“It’s the primary task that we do to pick up sand, dirt, grit and grime that accumulates in the gutters,” Tom Keil, Assistant Public Works Director reported.
The more debris kept out of the storm water system, the better the city’s Community Rating System (CRS) rating which impacts property owners’ flood insurance premiums, according to Dillan Curtis, Assistant Public Works Director – Utilities.
Bids for the sweeper ranged from $285,898 to $312,795 less $15,000 trade-in for the current sweeper. The sweeper will be paid for with budgeted funds from the city’s Stormwater Fund.