Housing Grant

Derby Destination Development is currently seeking $2 million in grant funding to build moderate income residential units in a portion of the STAR bond district (shown).

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

Through recent changes in the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation’s Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant program, an opportunity presented itself and Derby Destination Development is looking to take advantage.

Derby Destination Development is currently seeking a $2 million grant from the KHRC MIH grant program to build 100 moderate income residential units in the STAR bond district – north of Cambridge and west of Amber Ridge (near the Patriot/Rock Road intersection).

0
0
0
0
0