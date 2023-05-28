Through recent changes in the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation’s Moderate Income Housing (MIH) grant program, an opportunity presented itself and Derby Destination Development is looking to take advantage.
Derby Destination Development is currently seeking a $2 million grant from the KHRC MIH grant program to build 100 moderate income residential units in the STAR bond district – north of Cambridge and west of Amber Ridge (near the Patriot/Rock Road intersection).
“It’s [the MIH grant program] been around for a while, but it used to only be allowed in counties with less than 60,000 people; a couple years ago it was modified to say any city with less than 60,000 people,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said. “Before, Derby would not have been eligible for this program because Sedgwick County’s so big, but since they changed the program we are now eligible.”
Because of program regulations, developers must form an agreement with municipalities to receive the grant. That led to developers submitting a resolution of support to the Derby City Council, which the governing body approved unanimously at its most recent meeting on May 23.
Mangus pointed out that cities like Emporia, Hays, Hutchinson and McPherson have been using the grant program for some time.
With the expanded regulations, the grant program offers a chance for developers to create housing options for an expanded market of those above the low-income housing threshold.
“Typically, this is looking for households that make no more than 150%, no less than 60% of the state median income,” Mangus said.
In Kansas, that equates to approximately $90,000 for a one-person household or $130,000 for a four-person household.
Derby Destination Development has already received a grant for senior housing in the STAR bond district, with the MIH grant continuing to meet some of the needs identified in Derby’s recent housing study.
Given the structure of the grant, Mangus noted it would officially be between the city and KHRC. An assumption agreement would then have to be created between the city and developers – as there are certain grant requirements the city does not have the resources to take on, like monitoring the income level of residents in the residential units for five years.
Applications for the grant deadline are due June 1. While there is no guarantee Derby Destination Development will get the grant, as it is a “highly competitive” process, the resolution of support approved does pave the way for those grant funds to be utilized in the city should they be awarded.