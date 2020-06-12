Reacting to COVID-19, Derby city staff have continued to make adjustments in an effort to negate the expected budgetary impact of the current pandemic.
At the end of April, City Manager Kathy Sexton reported to city council members that revenue reductions for Derby were estimated to total $1.6 million due to coronavirus.
In response, administration moved to hold vacant positions open, delay purchases and more to the tune of $758,000 in savings. Round two brought a month of voluntary, temporary furloughs/work shares (a 20 percent reduction in normal hours) and another roughly $120,000 in savings.
On June 9, at the Derby City Council’s budget workshop, Sexton announced what round three of budget cuts would entail – continuing the voluntary furloughs/work shares through June and delaying a number of annual projects one year.
Between the two months of voluntary furloughs, Derby is set to generate nearly $200,000 in savings.
The third round of cuts also touched on some 2021 projects to be delayed. While annual neighborhood revitalization and bike path repair costs are being deferred (or adjusted) in 2020 as part of budget cuts, Sexton said the plan is for that to return to normal in 2021. However, other projects (alley reconstruction, sidewalk gap infill, equipment replacements, etc.) will be delayed to 2022 as an additional cost-saving measure.
“Sometimes you want to cut things, but sometimes you want to keep doing them,” Sexton said of the selective delays, as some projects could be more cost effective moving forward.
With the third round of cuts, additional savings would total just shy of $470,000, bringing the city’s total savings to about $1.35 million – or $250,000 off of the original estimated revenue shortfall.
Noting that puts the city in a good place, Sexton pointed out those figures are still just estimates.
Council member Tom Keil questioned if administration was considering continuing the voluntary furloughs through July. Sexton noted that has not been discussed yet, but extension of a federal unemployment stipend program through July does make that a possibility. Sexton said if that furlough program did continue, it would not be the same people.
Questions also arose regarding the link between sidewalk gap infill and repair/replacement, which Sexton noted are two separate budget items. The proposed cuts would delay infill (extending sidewalks in newer neighborhoods) in 2021, but repair/replacement of existing sidewalks would go on as scheduled.