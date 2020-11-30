A conditional use permit in Sedgwick County drew the Derby City Council’s full attention at its Nov. 24 meeting.
The permit in question called for the construction of an AT&T cell tower just outside the Derby city limits, which would have a major impact on city property – namely nearby High Park (with the site located just northeast of the park’s north entrance). Due to its location, the city was notified of the CUP application by the Metropolitan Area Planning Department.
Given the proposed tower’s location is in the county, approval of the conditional use permit is not officially a city decision, but there are a number of reasons for the city to be concerned about its potential construction.
City Manager Kathy Sexton listed the size, location and lighting issues as some of the biggest red flags in a report to the city council at its Nov. 24 meeting.
“We’re just thinking this is a terrible location. This is not very far from people’s yards,” Sexton said, referencing the nearby Spring Ridge housing development. “We intend for James to keep going east someday. It kind of gets in the way of that.”
Developers of the Spring Ridge development also shared a statement with the council raising concerns about the potential negative impact of the tower on property values and lack of additional benefits. Being “unsightly” in the natural surrounding landscape, they also stated that more appropriate sites exist for such a structure.
On top of affecting potential plans for developmental expansion in Derby (part of the master plan), the height of the tower is seen as a major detriment. The proposed cell tower would stand 235 feet tall, while the tallest water tower in Derby – the tower along Rock Road – is 135 feet tall.
Regarding the height, Council Member Jack Hezlep, Mayor Randy White and Sexton all expressed concern about how that could impact aircraft taking off from nearby McConnell Air Force Base and Cook Airfield in Rose Hill. While Sexton assured the council that was part of the application process as well, they still had reservations.
“I think it’s a noticeable concern when you have something that is twice as tall as our water towers,” White said.
Additionally, not knowing how the structure may be lighted, there were concerns about strobe lights on the tower potential hindering participants in sports leagues held at High Park, given its proximity.
While the city council could not take official action, Sexton said making a political statement was available – with a resolution in opposition sending a message to both the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Derby Planning Commission, which will review the CUP this week. If both parties cannot agree on a recommendation, the permit request would then go to the Sedgwick County Commission for action.
Not knowing how the MAPC will vote on the issue, Sexton and staff recommended passing a resolution in opposition to the construction of the cell tower, which the city council did unanimously. As the request is not viewed as an all or nothing opportunity for better cell service in Derby, city staff and council members were OK going against it.
“I would think that they would be understanding that we’re concerned about our citizens a little more than we’re concerned about their distribution,” White said.
“This is business,” Sexton said, “and there are always options to get better cell phone service.”