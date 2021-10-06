To allow companies to provide services on the city’s dedicated right-of-way, franchise ordinances exist in Derby for said companies to operate uninterrupted.
Currently, the city’s franchise ordinance with AT&T has expired, so City Attorney Jacque Butler presented a new one to the Derby City Council for a first reading at its Sept. 28 meeting.
Given changes over the years, Butler pointed out that the newly proposed ordinance would be a little different.
Per state law, cities can charge an access line fee or gross receipts fee as part of the franchise ordinance, with Derby using the former for several years. AT&T currently pays $2.50 per month per access line.
With households no longer maintaining or using landline phone services, though, that franchise fee collected by Derby has steadily declined. At present, the city receives approximately $1,100 per month in franchise fees from AT&T.
As proposed, a move to a gross receipts franchise fee (equal to five percent of the company’s gross receipts) would bring in an estimated $1,500 per month. The structure is in line with the city’s 2020 franchise agreement with IdeaTek and mirrors those imposed on AT&T in Wichita, Bel Aire, El Dorado, Overland Park, Johnson County and more.
“It’s just about changing how we’re doing business because people are changing the way they’re doing their telecommunications services,” Butler said.
The proposed franchise agreement would grant AT&T a non-exclusive franchise to provide telecommunications services within the city and the initial term is proposed to start Jan. 1, 2022, and run through Dec. 31, 2024. Eight additional two-year renewal terms and extension of the franchise during renegotiation bring the potential length of the agreement to 20 years total.
With questions raised about similar agreements with cellular carriers, Butler pointed out that those are handled differently because they do not have the infrastructure (i.e., physical phone lines, cable lines, etc.) associated with AT&T or Cox – whose franchise agreement was renegotiated two years ago.
No action was taken on the agreement, but a second reading of the franchise ordinance was scheduled, and city staff was directed to proceed with the required publications providing notice of the proposed fee increase.