With the current franchise agreement expiring, the Derby City Council approved a new agreement with AT&T Kansas effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The agreement will be in place for two years, with an allowance of eight two-year renewal terms.
Franchise fees are typically charged to companies to compensate cities for the use, regulation and maintenance of right-of-way. They can be charged based on number of access lines or gross receipts.
Given the decreasing number of landlines, the city switched to a gross receipts fee structure with the new agreement – which is projected to bring in approximately $1,500 per month compared to the $1,100 per month collected currently.