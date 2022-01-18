Typically, the first city council meeting of the new year deals with a lot of organizational and structural issues.
While the Derby City Council (including new members) saw its fair share of that on Jan. 11, the governing body also saw an influx of purchase requests as part of its consent agenda.
More than half of the consent agenda items were equipment/vehicle purchase requests. City Manager Kiel Mangus noted those are usually more spread out over the first few meetings of the year, but delays on the dealers’ end are forcing the city to bump up its purchasing schedule.
“We were hearing from the equipment/vehicle dealers that it is taking much longer to get items in,” Mangus said. “We ordered a regular pickup truck last year that took over six months to get. Things are just taking longer after being ordered to get here.”
For the most part, the delivery time is the driver in these earlier purchasing decisions, as Mangus noted the city does not have to worry about “locking” in pricing on most items. Some, though, are purchased based on state bid contracts and requests have to be submitted within a certain time frame.
Like many individuals, the city is seeing the impact of the supply chain shortages during the pandemic and acting accordingly. That is why the Jan. 11 consent agenda was front-loaded with purchase requests (i.e., tractors, mowers and trucks for the parks department), so the city would not be without the vehicles/equipment needed once the time comes for replacement.
Delivery time for ammunition for the Derby Police Department alone was projected to take five to six months.
“[The] earlier we can purchase, the earlier we might be on the list to get these things in,” Mangus said. “We haven’t changed our purchasing policies at all. We are still following them; we are just trying to order things sooner knowing they are taking longer to get in. We are trying to stay on top of the market to ensure we get our operational equipment as soon as possible and not have to spend more money on maintaining older equipment that is being replaced anyway.”
Departments are also planning accordingly, like the Derby PD stocking enough ammo to last through that six-month delivery window, for example. As long as the pandemic issues persist, though, the city will continue working ahead on purchase requests so it is not caught off guard in a time of need.