In an effort to address both inflation and attraction/retention of employees, City Manager Kiel Mangus brought a proposed general pay adjustment before the Derby City Council at its April 26 meeting, which the council approved 6-0.
Mangus proposed a mid-year 3% general pay adjustment (GPA) given the increasing inflation trends that continue to shrink the true impact of employees’ take-home pay. Inflation-adjusted average hourly earning fell 2.7% from March 2021 to March 2022. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index increased 8.5% in that same 12-month span – the highest such increase since 1981.
The pay adjustment was also recommended due to an increasing turnover rate within the city offices. Mangus reported the turnover rate for 2021 was 17.4% – the highest since Human Resources Director Jenny Turner joined the department and started tracking rates in 2006. Newer employees are driving more of that turnover, with 34.2% of those employees leaving having less than one year of service with the city. The average years of service for terminated employees was 2.24 years in 2021.
Higher pay is cited as the primary reason for employee departures per the city’s exit interviews and lines up with a presentation made to the council in March by Jeremy Hill, director of the Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research.
According to Hill, wages are increasing across the board and that is expected to continue in 2022 and 2023. He pointed out that in Sedgwick County, local government wages are also becoming less competitive over time – with the addition of jobs and wage increases in other sectors capturing more talent.
Given the rising inflation rate and CPI, council member Rick Coleman questioned if the proposed pay adjustments went far enough.
“My concern with the 3% is we’re throwing a cup of water on a fire,” Coleman said. “If you look at the true cost of inflation, this isn’t putting a dent in it.”
While the GPA was minimal in 2020 due to the pandemic, Mangus noted that was bumped up by 2% effective Jan. 1, 2022. If an employee were to get the max merit pay increase (4%) this year along with the mid-year adjustment, that would equate to an overall 9% increase in wages for the year.
“To me, this is a catch-up,” Mangus said. “I think it’s a positive step in the right direction.”
In total, the mid-year GPA would have an estimated cost of $200,731 in 2022 (and nearly $300,000 in 2023). More than 80% would be covered through the general fund, with the rest coming from utility/Derby Difference funds.
Overall, the city entered 2021 with a carryover of $1.75 million in the general fund – including $578,000 in excess sales tax. Staff recommended using that excess sales tax to cover the GPA adjustment in 2022 and 2023. The pay adjustment authorized by the city council will be effective starting July 1, 2022.