As part of its normal process, the Derby wastewater treatment facility generates natural by-products – treated effluent and a dewatered sludge (or biosolid).
While the effluent can be discharged into the nearby Arkansas river, chemicals in the biosolids require that product be physically removed.
For the past 10 years, the city has contracted with Nutriject Systems Inc. to remove those biosolids and apply them to farm fields (in Sedgwick and Butler counties) as fertilizer. As the current contract expired at the end of 2021, the Derby City Council approved a new five-year contract with Nutriject – the lowest of two bids received – at its most recent meeting on Jan. 25.
The annual expense for the city is based on a fee of $29.95 per wet ton, with a 2.5% annual increase built in as part of the agreement. The final fee per ton of the previous agreement was $24.96, with an average annual expense of $59,125.
Council Member Jack Hezlep brought up the composting process the city was looking into a while back and asked if that was still being considered – which Assistant Director of Public Works Dillan Curtis reported remains under assessment as part of the facility’s master plan. Currently, though, he noted the hauling of biosolids remains the most cost-efficient option.
“We haven’t completely thrown it out, [but] this is much cheaper to do,” Curtis said. “We’ll look at some different processes through the master plan to see if maybe the technologies advance and we can use some type of different process.”
Derby’s wastewater treatment facility currently produces a Class B biosolid. Asked if that could simply be disposed of, Curtis stated that getting rid of it is not an option. Alternatively, he said it could be hauled to a landfill, but that costs more money. Having it hauled as fertilizer remains the best option.
Class A biosolids, on the other hand, are easier to get rid of as they can be treated as normal fertilizer.
“It’s basically no different than what you can buy in a bag at Lowe’s or something like that. It’s a manure-based type of fertilizer,” said Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza.
On the other hand, Class B biosolids can only be used for certain applications and not with high water-content crops such as watermelon, cantaloupe and other fruits.
Mendoza confirmed that the department continues to look at alternative biosolid disposal options as part of its wastewater master plan. In looking to create Class A biosolids, the city could either get those through its wastewater treatment facility or through a combination process with green waste material.
PEC looked into upgrades to the Derby facility in order to facilitate the creation of Class A biosolids, but they found it would be more expensive from a production, equipment and chemical standpoint.
“When they evaluated the plant for those additions, the cost over long-term benefit to create a Class A product through chemical treatment, it was just so cost-prohibitive it doesn’t make any sense to do it,” Mendoza said.
Additionally, the green waste process also has drawbacks. While the city has compost material available at its chip site, a lot would be required for the tonnage of biosolids currently created at the wastewater treatment facility. More land and equipment would also be required.
Mendoza and Curtis both noted there currently is not a market to sell fertilizer from either class of biosolids, but it is a model that works in El Dorado – partly because of the land the city owns. Given that, Mendoza said the department will continue to look into that option and remains optimistic that is a route the city can pursue in the future.
“That only becomes viable when we have land to do the actual work. I’m hoping that’s some day,” Mendoza said.
Until then, staff and the city council remain happy to contract with Nutriject – with the new contract approved on a 7-0 vote.