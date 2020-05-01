In 2015, in line with Derby’s West End Development Plan, the city eliminated or reduced a number of fees to promote reinvestment and redevelopment in the West End and Buckner Business District.
Looking to continue that mission further, the Derby City Council considered a resolution on Thursday that would extend those efforts through additional fee waivers and expansion to the area in which said fee waivers would apply – allowing for more redevelopment efforts.
“This is the city’s way of sharing the upfront costs of redeveloping older parts of town,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton. “If it’s 25 years old and needs developed, let’s give them incentive.”
Originally, fees waived for reinvestment in the West End and Buckner Business District included demolition permit fees, platting fees, site plan review fees and more in excess of $1,500.
Additional fees to be waived in the plan proposed by city staff on Thursday included petition fees, platting exemption fees, variance fees, special use permit fees, exception permit fees, zoning change fees and planned use development fees – which total $2,200.
“These fees exist because many years ago you, the city council – your predecessors – decided and had the philosophy that development should pay for itself,” Sexton said. “The reason you have these fees is to pay for staff costs.”
Expanding the incentivized redevelopment area, the proposed fee waivers would apply to all commercially zoned areas where – as determined by the zoning administrator – development initiated before 1996, the West End Business Park and the Pleasantview Elementary School site.
Beyond that, city staff is also proposing a one-time waiver of the business registration fee for 2021 (due in December) – which would apply to 550 businesses in town – given complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the business registration fee helps populate a contact list for emergency scenarios, it is a minimal fee and Sexton said staff believed it would be a nice gesture to waive that this year. Other local governments have looked into a more hands-on approach, though – akin to the Paycheck Protection Program – and Sexton said city staff could research those options if the council was in favor of it.
“This first month, I think the small businesses have been pretty much overwhelmed just trying to deal with the federal and the state grants and loans,” Sexton said. “If, in the future, anyone wants us to look at any kind of incentive for Derby businesses, we’d be happy to look at that.”
“I think businesses are still going to have some challenges there for a while. Even restaurants, it’s going to look different … so anything we can do, exploring different ways to incentivize businesses, I’d be in favor of that,” said council member Tom Keil.
Redevelopment can bring additional property tax revenue to the city in the long term. Also, given the city’s own K-15 Area Plan (including street and drainage improvements) developed after the initial fee waivers, expansion of the waiver policy made sense.
Ultimately, the city council approved amendment of the fee resolution to include the expanded fee waivers, which were viewed as an overall benefit.
“It’s an encouraging thing to business owners,” said Mayor Randy White. “We’ve gotta start someplace, and I think this is a good place to start.”