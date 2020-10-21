For the past two years, the city of Derby has been looking to put together a request for proposals (RFP) for a new trash and recycling contract.
Since July 2009, the city has contracted with Waste Connections. In order to create a competitive RFP process, the city asked to extend that service agreement by one year in 2019. Now, the city is asking for another one year (13-month) extension of services in Derby for similar reasons.
City Manager Kathy Sexton reported that other priorities, namely reaction to COVID-19, have put Derby behind in the RFP process. Presenting to the city council at its most recent meeting on Oct. 13, Sexton noted the goal is to create a level playing field for all potential bidders. More time would allow that, given the complexity of Derby’s contract.
“It’s a complicated RFP. A lot of the trash companies aren’t used to dealing with this level of contract,” Sexton said.
Normally, Sexton said it will take bidders eight to 10 months to reply to this kind of RFP. With COVID-19 disrupting the supply chain for carts and trucks, she noted the extension would also be a benefit to bidders in order to line up the equipment necessary to service a market the size of Derby.
At present, there are about 8,000 accounts in Derby, Sexton reported. By those numbers, it is a relatively big account and would be a win-win for both the contractor and city alike.
“This is a big city for this kind of a thing. Most cities around here don’t do it this way, so it’s a good contract,” Sexton said. “We think it will provide you with a better competitive situation.”
Regarding the one-year extension, Sexton noted there are is no adjustment in rates, though stipulations of the agreement do allow for Waste Connections to make one price increase per year.
Questions were also raised about the additional month figured into the extension. Sexton said that was agreed upon to help ease a potential transition. Switching over the holidays (post-Thanksgiving) creates increased costs, errors and overall frustration.
While council member Nick Engle raised concerns there would be similar issues post-Christmas (when the new contract is set to go into effect in 2021), Sexton stated more homeowners are around and staff are available for extra hours – making it an ideal time for transition.
The Derby City Council approved extension of the current agreement with Waste Connections through Dec. 31, 2021.
In other business, the Derby City Council:
- Adopted an ordinance authorizing the sales of General Obligation Bonds Series 2020-A, Temporary Notes Series 2020-1 and General Obligation Refunding Bond Series 2020-B for a maximum combined principal of $15.2 million – with the city securing historically low interest rates (including below one percent for the notes).
- Approved the final plat of Derby Sports Zone and adopted a resolution for construction of public improvements to serve the addition.
- Approved by-laws amendments for both the Derby Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, including policies for disqualification of members based on absenteeism, time limits for public speakers, etc.
- Approved the consent agenda canceling the second city council meeting in December, approving a resolution certifying population for the first class transition and assessing ordinances for nuisance abatements.