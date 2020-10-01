One item on the consent agenda drew some additional discussion at the Derby City Council’s Sept. 22 meeting, with Mayor Randy White pushing to talk more in-depth about the purchase of a replacement vehicle for the engineering department.
Specifically, how Derby’s new local option preference provision within the purchasing policy is implemented was the focal point of those talks.
Per the recently amended purchasing policy there is a provision that would allow the city to award bids to local vendors when the purchase price is within one percent of the low bid.
With regards to the SUV being purchased for the engineering department, five bids were received. The lowest received was for a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse from Molle Chevrolet out of Blue Springs, Mo., at a total cost of $26,599. The next lowest bid – from local dealer Don Hattan Chevrolet – was for a 2021 Chevy Traverse totaling $26,969.
Based on the low bid, an acceptable local bid could have been up to $265.99 more, with Don Hattan’s bid just missing that mark – coming to $370 more than Molle Chevrolet.
“You created the policy; you don’t have to follow it,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton.
Comparing the models in question, there was some discussion whether there was an apples to oranges situation looking at a 2020 versus 2021 model, but staff pointed out the differences in the models were minimal (leading to the minor price difference).
Mainly, the council reviewed the parameters of the new purchasing policy provision and if those should be changed (i.e., the percentage increased) considering how it played out with regards to the SUV replacement.
This being one of the first items in which the amended purchasing policy was seen in action, council members who were part of the committee that helped form the new provision were in favor of a “wait and see” approach.
“I would warn us against making any sweeping changes to that local preference before we have more time to get data and see how well it’s doing its job,” said Council Member Andrew Swindle.
Council members Swindle and Nick Engle spoke to the process leading to the final parameters, noting they wanted to remain conservative in setting a new policy. That one percent difference was also based off bigger ticket items, both said, which would equate to a larger dollar amount in most cases.
While Engle said there was discussion of an additional cost range originally, both he and Swindle were for continuing to monitor how the provision is utilized moving forward – making tweaks if needed – while approving the lowest local bid regarding the SUV replacement being discussed.
“In the spirit of the purchasing policy, I would say going with the local preference would make sense now,” Engle said.
Glad to purchase the necessary equipment to meet departmental needs, the council unanimously approved the bid from Don Hattan totaling $26,969.