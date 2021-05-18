Following a proposal for a pilot program brought forward by Bird Scooters earlier this year, the Derby City Council took action at its most recent meeting on May 11 to address micromobility companies operating within the city limits.
Given the concerns of city council members, the governing body looked to have something in place as soon as possible regulating such operations, adopting an ordinance to do just that on May 11.
“It’s basically going to stop the ability for them to just say we’re going to come operate in your city without you knowing. If they do come in here and operate, we do have a fine schedule in the ordinance. We can assess those costs as well as they’re going to [have to] gather the equipment up,” said Kiel Mangus, deputy city manager.
While Bird is an electric scooter company, Mangus stated that the ordinance would relate to operations with any micromobility companies (including bike shares).
Mayor Randy White raised the question of drones being included on that list. Currently, they are excluded from the list as city staff noted that the ordinance defines micromobility companies as those that would provide riders on their devices.
Additionally, the city council reviewed a second ordinance regulating the operations of micromobility devices overall within Derby – not just the companies offering those devices.
“This ordinance would apply to any micromobility devices, whether it’s the 12-year-old in your neighborhood who might have got one for Christmas or a company that would come in here and they would have these types of devices on the street. They’re all going to be held to these standards,” Mangus said.
Micromobility devices, as defined in the ordinance, would include e-scooters, e-bikes, motorized skateboards, hoverboards and similar devices.
Operations of such devices would be allowed on sidewalks, hike and bike paths and streets with posted speeds of less than 35 mph. Hike paths and on-street bike lanes are to be used instead of the street where available. Devices would be allowed to operate between sunrise and either dusk or 9 p.m. (whichever is earlier).
While micromobility devices would be exempt from vehicle registration and driver’s license requirements, they would be required to give audible signals when passing pedestrians and could not be operated at more than 15 mph. Parking of such devices would be prohibited in driveways, traffic lanes, entrances to private property, loading zones or any areas where they would become traffic hazards.
Council member Andrew Swindle questioned if the 15 mph speed limit would apply to all operations, raising some concerns about e-bikes he had heard of with top speeds of 45 mph.
Regarding the hours of operations, council member Rocky Cornejo questioned if what was proposed in the ordinance would limit travel options for kids going to and from school in some situations.
“If you can walk on the sidewalk in the dark, you oughta be able to ride your scooter down the street to get home on the sidewalk,” Cornejo said.
As micromobility devices (especially scooters) are treated similarly to bicycles, Mangus noted similar language could be written into the ordinance to allow for potential operations after dark. Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell said a headlight and rear reflector are required for bikes, with council member John McIntosh questioning how you would be able to fit that gear on some of those devices.
While the parking issue was brought up again, not seeing any designated spaces for e-scooters around the city, Mangus stated with personal devices at least it would be similar to someone riding their bike to the store – making it less likely they would just be left lying around.
Questioning if micromobility devices could be operated in parking lots as well, Mayor White brought up some general safety concerns in line with other council members, giving city staff some solid direction to continue fine-tuning the ordinance.
“I still have this gut-wrenching feeling of safety that I don’t like because they’re just hard to see,” White said.
Ultimately, the city council directed staff to schedule a second reading on the ordinance regarding operations of micromobility devices.