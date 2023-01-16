Experiencing a significant decline in applicants and increasing turnover, the Derby City Council authorized a new total compensation study at its Jan. 10 meeting to help address those issues.
While Human Resources staff does regular pay studies, those are based off of professional pay studies – the last of which was done for Derby in 2006.
In an effort to update its data and ensure the city’s compensation policies and practices are competitive in the current labor market, a request for proposals was put out in November – with nine received. A committee of city staff reviewed the proposals and recommended utilizing McGrath Human Resources Group for the compensation study (including benefits) at a cost of $47,898.