City Budget 2023

City Manager Kiel Mangus reports on some changes made to the final 2023 budget presented to the Derby City Council for approval on Aug. 23.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

In moving forward with the city budget for 2023, the Derby City Council held its public hearing on both the revenue neutral rate (RNR) and overall budget at its Aug. 23 meeting. Hearing no opposition, the council cleared the tax rate exceeding the RNR and approved the 2023 operating budget and 2023-2027 capital improvement plan as presented.

While no feedback was heard from residents, staff did note a handful of changes from the previously proposed budget to the final budget presented for approval.

