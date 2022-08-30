In moving forward with the city budget for 2023, the Derby City Council held its public hearing on both the revenue neutral rate (RNR) and overall budget at its Aug. 23 meeting. Hearing no opposition, the council cleared the tax rate exceeding the RNR and approved the 2023 operating budget and 2023-2027 capital improvement plan as presented.
While no feedback was heard from residents, staff did note a handful of changes from the previously proposed budget to the final budget presented for approval.
First, City Manager Kiel Mangus reported the revised 2022 budget was lowered by $501,136 from the manager’s recommended budget primarily due to a pair of construction projects being moved to 2023 and savings to be realized from fleet vehicles not being purchased (with the city’s recent entry into a fleet leasing agreement).
Moving into the 2023 budget, Mangus noted the maximum budgeted expenditures were set at $61,091,844 – an increase of $1.4 million from the recommended budget presented in July. Mangus noted the change stemmed from the creation of the Fleet Management Reserve Fund (with a budget authority of $632,912) to assist with the new vehicle leasing program, increase in health insurance costs (to ensure full budget authority is captured for maximum possible claims coverage, following high numbers in 2021 and 2022), the deferred 2022 construction projects, an increase to the Water Fund capital improvement plan for future distribution systems improvements and creation of the Derby Fights Addition Fund.
As the latter half of the those projects will draw funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and an opioid lawsuit the city joined in on, Mangus pointed out that while the maximum budgeted expenditures went up the amount of property taxes to be levied stayed the same.
The 2023 budget will capture $13,442,010 in property taxes, setting the mill levy at 47 mills. While not at the 43.782 rate that would have met the RNR, 47 mills is a decrease of nearly half a mill compared to 2022. The property taxes to be levied increased by $913,563 from 2022 to 2023, which would have been cut from the budget if the RNR-exceeding tax rate was not approved.
“I would love to get to a point where we are revenue neutral,” said Council President Nick Engle.
“It will continue to be a battle. We’ll have to look at diversifying our revenues,” Mangus said. “The more you can diversify and look at that it will help us in the future.”
Mayor Randy White also commented that while the RNR was not met this year, he and other council members were appreciative of staff efforts to not raise the overall mill levy.
“One of the things that really benefits us is our healthy revenue growth,” Mangus said, referring both to the Derby Difference sales tax and an increasing share of the countywide sales tax.
To that end, Mangus reported that total revenue for 2023 is projected at $88,752,954 – an increase of 14.7% from 2022.
Additionally, Mangus said a spreadsheet error was corrected that presented a rosier picture in Derby’s five-year budget plan, bumping the projected 2026 year-end reserve balance up to 10.61% (and not going negative until 2027 now).
Continuing to invest in public safety – with addition of a new detective position, three new firefighters, new fire engine, etc. – also plays into Derby’s increasing expenditures. However, while a maximum of $61 million is budgeted, Mangus pointed out planned expenditures for 2023 are closer to $52 million and council members noted that those numbers are ceilings. Vacancies, the success of investments and more, Mangus reported, could likely help drive those budget numbers down.
The proposed 2023 budget and 2023-2027 capital improvement plan was approved 7-0.