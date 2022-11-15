In order to serve a new development, the Derby City Council approved authorization of a water service territory transfer agreement at its Nov. 8 meeting.
The agreement, between the city and Sedgwick County Rural Water District No. 3, relates to the planned Courtyards at Crosswater development – east of St. Mary’s Church. To facilitate city service at the annexed property, the city agreed to pay $1,250 per acre ($50,662.50 total), which will come out of the water fund. Staff noted the purchase price was similar to agreements for other recent developments.