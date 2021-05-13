The Derby Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB) voted 6-0 to advance a commercial facade improvement program at its meeting on Wednesday, May 5.
As it’s currently proposed, the program would function as a matching grant program – offering up to $12,500 to businesses along K-15 in the West End Business District, K-15 Area, and Buckner Business District for facade improvements aimed at removing and replacing “non-conforming” signs, improving landscaping and property values, and strengthening ADA compliance.
“The proposed commercial improvement program is intended to promote the revitalization and development of businesses along the K-15 corridor,” said Development Manager Marcia Hartman.
CDAB voted to recommend the program be budgeted $150,000 over three years or until spent in Derby’s 2022 city budget. The Derby City Council will take up the proposal as part of its budget workshop on June 8. If the council approves the program, the city hopes to begin fielding applications from business owners at the beginning of next year.
If the program is budgeted for next year, each business owner’s application would be reviewed by CDAB. Then, any business owner whose grant application is accepted for the grant can have up to half of their facade improvement costs covered by the city.
“Through the proposal, CDAB will consider several factors in selection of the projects,” Hartman said. “For instance, abatement of code-compliance issues; elimination, replacement or improvement of non-conforming signs to bring them into compliance; current condition of the building or facade; the support toward the goal of revitalizing the West End, Buckner Business District, and the K-15 Area; and the feasibility of implementation within the specified budget and time frame.”
The grants would be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Businesses are eligible to receive up to $5,000 for facade or site-related improvements and can receive up to an additional $7,500 if non-conforming signs are removed or replaced.
Once the program is operating, Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus said the city plans to send letters to businesses that have non-conforming signs to encourage them to take advantage of the matching grants.
“We have some non-conforming signs along there that haven’t been maintained and we haven’t enforced over time the way we should,” he said. “Definitely one of the intents of this is to reduce some of that sign clutter. That $12,500 – we’re not going to give them $12,500 to put a blank slate on their sign.”
CDAB, the six-member board, meets quarterly but plans to hold special meetings to field applications for the facade improvement program.
CDAB also voted at its meeting on May 5 to appoint a chair and vice chair for its new session. The board also discussed and approved a draft of the city’s three-year economic development plan, which summarizes the appeal of starting a business in or moving a business to Derby.