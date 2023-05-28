Following the recommendation of the planning commission, the Derby City Council approved a zone change at its May 23 meeting for a tract of land near the Rock Road/Kay Street intersection – just north of South Rock Christian Church. The change was approved subject to a plat being submitted within three years.
The tract, which is owned by the church, is being rezoned from R-1 single-family residential to I-1 institutional – matching the zoning of the church. The zone change was requested for 14.74 of the 28.41-acre tract of land, including 3.35 acres to be developed as an additional Embrace pregnancy center site.