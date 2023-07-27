With Derby’s continued development – especially residentially – the city has run into consistent issues in regards to the transfer of water service territory, most often with Sedgwick County Rural Water District 3 (RWD3).
To help alleviate some of the common challenges, City Manager Kiel Mangus brought forward a universal water service territory transfer agreement for the Derby City Council to consider at its July 25 meeting. RWD3 had previously approved the agreement at a July 11 meeting, and the Derby City Council followed suit.
Mangus reported that staff has been working toward such an agreement since he has been with the city and Derby’s growth to the north and east has expedited the need.
State law dictates the process for who can serve water to newly annexed areas of cities, Mangus said, with developers usually preferring it to be provided by cities due to their ability to use special assessments to pay for infrastructure – a tool not available to rural water districts.
In working out water service at recent housing developments, Mangus noted the city has utilized some different strategies, like leaving RWD3 as the service provider in the Northbrook addition with the city collecting a franchise a fee – a model staff would prefer not to replicate.
“That’s not really our preferred route. We would like customers to come in and be a part of our system,” Mangus said. “Financially, it’s not as good of a deal for us in that way.”
Typically, the city will pay to purchase service territory from RWD, as it did with the FoxFire and Courtyards at Crosswater development, negotiating a price of $1,250/acre with both developments.
Costs being negotiated for the latest developments proposed at 55th Street and Rock Road were much higher, which led to the creation of the universal agreement. With the new five-year agreement, the city is set to pay RWD3 $1,500/acre for service territory.
“$1,500 is a doable thing,” Mangus said. “I appreciate their efforts on this to come down to a level that makes it more feasible.”
“This five-year deal is a good solution for us right now. It stabilizes our environment,” said Mayor Randy White.
Formal transfer and payment to RWD3 will be finalized once a plat is approved. To recoup purchase costs for service territory, the city also charges a water territory transfer fee for each lot for service connections. The current fee, established in 2020, is $625. Mangus noted with the new agreement with RWD3 it is being proposed that increases to $750, to come back with a fee resolution update in the fall.
Even with that fee increase, Mangus said the connection costs are still lower than surrounding areas and the streamlining of the process will help all parties.
“We know and our developers know when we come in, here’s what you’re going to have to pay for that service territory transfer,” Mangus said. “It becomes a [box to] check for them; they know they have to come up with that financial piece.”
In authorizing the five-year water service territory transfer agreement, the council also approved the first service transfer under it, giving the go ahead for payment of $120,000 for the transfer of service territory at Sterling East (79th/Greenwich).