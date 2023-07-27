Water Connection

With recent council approval, a new water service territory transfer agreement is in place to help make it easer for the city to provide water service connections for future developments.

With Derby’s continued development – especially residentially – the city has run into consistent issues in regards to the transfer of water service territory, most often with Sedgwick County Rural Water District 3 (RWD3). 

To help alleviate some of the common challenges, City Manager Kiel Mangus brought forward a universal water service territory transfer agreement for the Derby City Council to consider at its July 25 meeting. RWD3 had previously approved the agreement at a July 11 meeting, and the Derby City Council followed suit.

Water Service Impact

The new agreement was prioritized in an effort to help secure water service for recently proposed housing developments – like Sky Ridge (shown) – in northeast Derby near 55th Street and Rock Road.
