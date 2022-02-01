With the contract for nuisance abatement services expiring at the end of 2021, a new contract was sought to cover the city in 2022 and 2023. The contract item was brought before the Derby City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting, with the governing body approving a new contract with Bruso Lawn Care.
Reviewing multiple bids in pursuing a new contract, Mayor Randy White moved that the item be moved from the consent agenda in order to facilitate more discussion. Part of the reason behind that was the cost increase reflected in the bids received.
Previously (since 2018), H&H Lawn Service handled abatement services for the city – mowing tall grass/weeds, removing debris/bulky waste, securing structures, etc. – at a cost of $40 per hour for mowing services and $50 for debris removal/hauling. While City Manager Kiel Mangus noted H&H and five other local contractors were contacted for bids during the request for proposals process, only two bids were received – both coming in above previous rates.
Council President Nick Engle asked Mangus to outline why the abatement services are not something handled in-house by the public works department. Typically, Mangus said those crews have designated areas they rotate between in the city parks and open spaces. The intermittent nature of abatements makes them hard to assign in a similar manner.
“This is a sporadic contract; it kind of comes and goes,” Mangus said.
Goddard, for example, has its public works department handle abatement services. However, Mangus pointed out Goddard has a population of 3,000 – significantly smaller in size than Derby.
Mangus also reminded the council of how the abatement process works. Once a property is found to be in non-compliance with the property code regarding tall grass, bulky waste, etc., the abatement is issued – which includes a $75 administrative fee and the fee for services provided.
For mowing, those costs came to $115 in the past. Under the new contract (charging an $80 rate for mowing and $150 for other services), that would amount to $155 per abatement.
Several of the abatement properties in question are typically in foreclosure or owned by individuals out of state, which led new Council Member Chris Unkel to question how often the city gets stuck with the bill. Since it is assessed to the property as a tax, Mangus noted that none is always recouped – sometimes before the mortgage holder – though it can sometimes take a year or two.
Council Member Rick Coleman also asked how many abatements the city deals with in a year. While Mangus said it was less in 2021 due to the pandemic, the city will typically handle 100 to 200 nuisance abatements annually.
An increase in pricing was expected, Mangus reported, and the council was accepting of the process after discussion – approving the new contract with Bruso Lawn Care on a 7-0 vote.