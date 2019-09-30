Circles Derby is currently recruiting volunteer Allies for new Circle Leaders who are trying to exit generational poverty.
Circles Derby matches families in poverty who are willing, ready and able to change their situations with volunteers on a firm foundation to work with them on education, goals and stability.
Jessi Stang, a former Ally who currently serves on the Circles Derby recruitment resource team and advisory board, said there are eight new Circle Leaders who have completed the 15-week “Getting Ahead” course and will need to be paired with Allies.
We [Allies] come alongside [Leaders] and help and encourage them on their path,” Stang said. “They lead, and the Ally is there to help mentor and encourage along the way.”
Allies can range from young adults on up, must be financially sound and able to provide mentoring to others, commit to weekly meetings for the 18-month program, pass a background check and complete an Ally training class.
Circles Derby meets Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore.
After the 5:30 p.m. dinner there is either a program or one-on-one meetings with Allies and Leaders to “work on our issues,” Stang said.
“Every Circle Leader is unique, so their Ally might tap into resources that are available through the Circles network – we are trying to build a network of resources that people can use,” Stang said. “People coming out of poverty may never have been exposed to issues like where to get a loan or where to go when your car breaks down.”
Becky Richardson, an Ally to Eve Hurt for more than a year, said: “One of the things that Circles has taught me is we are more alike with each other than dissimilar. We all have the same basic intrinsic needs, but we don’t all have the same access to the resources to get them and that’s a big part of what Circles is about, helping them find those resources.”
The programs and speakers cover a range of topics that someone coming out of poverty might need, such as budgeting, preparation of inexpensive, nutritious meals, and housing. “I probably learned as much or more than Circle Leaders,” Stang said.
To learn more about volunteering, contact Charlene Mathis at 316-204-3794. To attend a Thursday dinner and meet with a Circles Derby team member, call Lauren Stevens, Circles Coordinator at 316-214-2610, or visit CirclesDerby.org
“I think I’m not doing that much, but it’s not a big hard job,” Richardson said. “It’s just being there for someone, listening to them, encouraging them, loving them – that’s what they need,” Richardson said.
“If you want to touch people’s lives in a meaningful way, this is a way to do that,” Stang said. “It’s an amazing program. It’s on a firm foundation to help people in our area for years to come.”