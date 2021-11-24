To encourage support of local businesses during the holiday season, the Derby Chamber of Commerce is introducing a new Shop Local campaign this winter.
From Nov. 27 through Dec. 19, Derby customers who make a purchase at a participating business will be able to submit their receipt to be entered into a drawing for a Shop Derby gift basket. Each receipt submitted will be good for one entry, with a winner drawn on Dec. 20.
A list of participating businesses, along with a link for submitting receipts, can be found online at derbychamber.com.