The Derby Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the commanders at McConnell Air Force Base to try and bring a little Christmas cheer to their airmen.
Currently, there are 413 single airmen who will be spending Christmas without family nearby. To help spread a little joy, the chamber – along with the Wing Commander Leadership and their spouses – are holding a gift card drive.
Local businesses, as well as individual Derby residents, are asked to donate toward $10 gift cards (with a goal of one per airman) from local restaurants. The chamber will purchase the gift cards and deliver them to McConnell on Dec. 6 to pass out among the single airmen unable to travel home for Christmas.
Donations can be made through Dec 4 at the chamber website (derbychamber.com). For any other questions, call the chamber office at 788-3421.