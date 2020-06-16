The Derby Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament is fast approaching, as is the team registration deadline.
Sign up for the tournament will be open through June 23. Cost for a team of four to register is $400 – which includes goodies bags, green fees, cart rentals, breakfast, lunch, open keg and multiple prize opportunities (all offered with multiple safety precautions put in place due to COVID-19).
Competition in the tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. June 25, with check-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Derby Golf and Country Club (2600 Triple Creek Drive). Players of all skill levels are welcome and there will be contests mixed in throughout the course.
Register for the tournament by visiting derbychamber.com.