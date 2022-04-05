Following the fanfare of the event’s evolution two years ago, A Taste of Derby will be returning in its mobile format in 2022, with diners set to take to the streets to sample local cuisine at the various stops on April 21.
So far, the roster of participating businesses has already grown in excess of the 2020 lineup – with 20 restaurants (and other establishments) set to take part this year, as of April 1. That includes some who are entirely new to the proceedings.
While Kerri Garcia, owner of Keto On With Kerri, had a few samples available at The COOP and Coffee House two years ago, she is expanding her involvement in 2022. Garcia will be set up at the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry Rd.) offering items such as cookies, scones, fat bombs and cake bombs.
Garcia admitted there is still uncertainty regarding the keto diet, but she is hoping taking part in A Taste of Derby will help remove some of those doubts while also providing exposure for her health-oriented food offerings.
“Two years in, a lot of people still don’t know about Keto On With Kerri, and there’s still so much poor speculation out there about keto. They don’t think that a ketogenic lifestyle is sustainable and you can’t meet the needs of your sweet tooth. I’m here to show you that you can,” Garcia said. “People should stop by to check out my offerings because they can get the proof in the taste that sugar-free and gluten-free does not mean boring.”
K&S Liquor (1821 E. Madison Ave.) is also participating for the first time in 2022. While owner Seth Reed said he is not sure what exactly his store will be offering for the event just yet, he is looking forward to being part of what he sees as a “fun idea.”
“I know that going to your local liquor store’s a lot about convenience, so maybe for people that don’t live on our side of town it’s a nice chance
for them to come in and see what we’ve got,” Reed said. “We’re gonna be one of the places who are able to provide some alcohol, so we’ll be able to give a few tasters. … I just think it’ll be a fun event that people can stop in and get a couple quick samples and add a little spice to their activities.”
Like the roster of participants, the event itself will see some minor changes in 2022 as well. Namely, lanyards will be available for pick up prior to the night of the event this year, from April 18-21 at the Derby Welcome Center. Additionally, the trivia contest introduced in 2020 will be held continuously, with the top scorer at the end of the night receiving a gift card. A simplified raffle will also return, with “A Taste of Derby” prize package valued at $500 up for grabs. Tickets are available for $10 through April 21, with a winner to be drawn April 22.
Cost for lanyards is $10 per person. To purchase or for additional information on A Taste of Derby, visit derbychamber.com or call 788-3421.