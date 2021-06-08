Better reception is in the works for local AT&T customers, as a special use permit for the company to construct a cell tower (southeast of the Patriot Avenue/K-15 intersection) was recommended for approval by the Derby Planning Commission at its June 3 meeting.
A similar proposal was met with resistance by both city officials and residents in December 2020, with construction of a cell tower near Derby’s High Park ultimately denied.
The new request would see a cell tower constructed just south of Shelton Collision, off of Patriot Avenue. Located on a 2.42-acre property in a B-5 district, construction of structures such as cell towers is allowed with a special use permit.
No opposition was shared during a public hearing and city staff outlined some minimal issues to address with regards to the communication structure.
City planner Scott Knebel stated that as the proposed cell tower site sits in a floodway reserve, the local floodplain administrator had to review and approve the location. The administrator determined that the initially proposed location was in a drainage channel. A proposed move farther north by the applicant was deemed an acceptable amendment.
Knebel also noted some other minor changes were requested per Derby’s zoning regulations, including solid screening around equipment on the compound and a paved drive leading to the structure.
Steve Ward, agent representing AT&T, noted the applicant had no issues with the proposed changes to the requested cell tower site. Knowing the city’s intent to extend Nelson Drive, Ward said there were plans to potentially add an additional access from that street, but he noted there is no issue creating a paved access drive from either Patriot or Nelson.
“We’re flexible either way,” Ward said. “We just thought that if that new drive’s coming soon, we’d rather use that than cut all the way through the property.”
Regarding the height of the cell tower (180 feet), commissioner Gary Renberger shared concerns about the impact of any potential structural failure.
Though there is room to the north, there are buildings to the south and development properties to the east that Renberger saw as potentially being impacted by the tower.
“I think it’s a good place for a tower,” Renberger said, “[but]
how does that affect future use of those other adjoining properties?”
Ward addressed concerns related to potential damage, pointing out that monopole towers have a built-in safeguard for instances of structural failure.
“They’re actually designed with a bend or break point in that structure at about the 50 percent point,” Ward said. “If there would be a failure, it’s not going to pull out of the ground by its anchor bolts. It’ll tip over kind of like a soda straw.”
Additionally, it was noted the cell tower would be located in the accident potential zone for McConnell Air Force Base. Based on evaluation criteria, though, the applicant expects the proposed structure would be allowed in the zone.
Given the intent to improve cell service in Derby and the plan mitigating any detrimental effects, the planning commission adopted the findings of fact and officially recommended approval of the special use application for a communication structure to the Derby City Council.